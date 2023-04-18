Journalist shares update on Ryan Gravenberch amid Liverpool and Arsenal interest











Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch is ‘definitely not for sale’ amid reported interest from Liverpool and Arsenal.

Both Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta look set to bolster their midfield options over the summer, but for differing reasons.

Liverpool’s struggles in the middle of the park have been evident and Klopp’s side have slipped down the table as a result.

As for Arsenal, they lack quality depth in midfield and Ryan Gravenberch is reportedly a target for both clubs.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The 20-year-old has struggled to nail down a place in Bayern Munich’s side since making the switch from Ajax last season.

Yet, despite interest from the Premier League, Plettenberg has told Sky Sports that Bayern have no intention of selling the Dutchman this summer.

Gravenberch not for sale

“We have information that he’s also absolutely on the list of Arsenal,” the journalist said “It’s difficult to estimate the temperature with Liverpool, but Liverpool are interested.

“My clear information from the Bayern board a few days ago is that he’s definitely not for sale. They want to work with Gravenberch, they have invested a lot of money and a lot of time to get him from Ajax.

“He’s a super talent, but he needs to improve. If you go to Bayern Munich, you have to know that there is Kimmich, Goretzka.

“Then they have signed Konrad Laimer, an Austrian international. He will come on a free deal from Leipzig.

“Difficult situation for Gravenberch but honestly, I’m wondering about Arsenal and Liverpool because where will he play there? And I can’t imagine that he will be a regular starter from day one. But right now I would say he will stay 100 percent at Bayern Munich.”

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It seems that Bayern are determined to keep hold of Gravenberch for the time being.

The ‘complete’ midfielder clearly has a bright future ahead of him and it would be be a surprise to see the Bundesliga giants allow him to leave just a year after signing him.

Of course, if he does remain in Munich that would be a blow for Liverpool, who have also pulled out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham.

Yet, there are plenty of other options on the market for Klopp’s men if that is the case, while Arsenal seem to be prioritising a move for West Ham United’s Declan Rice at the moment.

Show all