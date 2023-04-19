Arsenal target is now set to sign new contract with PL rival











Arsenal have been dealt a blow amid reports that Mikel Arteta wants to sign Ollie Watkins, with the striker set to sign a new contract at Aston Villa.

That is according to a report from 90min, who suggest that a new deal is close as Watkins approaches the final two years of his current terms at Villa Park.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Ollie Watkins has been one of the standout players in the Premier League in the last few weeks. The 27-year-old has scored 11 goals in his last 12 Premier League games to take Unai Emery’s side into the conversation for the top-four at the business end of the campaign.

Arsenal target Watkins set for new Aston Villa deal

Unsurprisingly, his form is attracting interest.

Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

It was recently reported that Mikel Arteta wants Watkins at Arsenal, believing that he would complete the squad at the Emirates.

However, it seems that the league leaders are set for disappointment.

According to 90min, Watkins is about to sign a new contract to stay at Aston Villa. An agreement is now close.

It would be a big boost for the Villans, who spent £33 million to bring him to the club after a superb season with Brentford in the Championship.

You can understand why Arsenal were interested. The Gunners need to strengthen the amount of depth they have ahead of their probable return to the Champions League next year.

And obviously, Watkins is one of the most in-form goalscorers in the league right now. One of those came in that dramatic win for Arsenal at Villa Park earlier this season.

He has been ‘sensational’, particularly in the second-half of the season. And it seems that he is about to hand Villa a further boost as their remarkable rise continues.