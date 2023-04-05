Darren Bent says Arsenal striker target has been sensational for PL rival











Reported Arsenal target Ollie Watkins has been sensational recently as the Aston Villa star’s fine form continues.

That is the view of former Villa striker and Arsenal fan, Darren Bent, who was speaking to talkSPORT about some of the most in-form attacking players in the Premier League right now.

And few are in better form than Ollie Watkins. Going into the clash with Southampton in January, the 27-year-old had only scored three Premier League goals all season.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

But something has changed since that day. Watkins has scored eight goals in 10 games for Unai Emery’s side, helping them ascend up the table.

His form is probably not going unnoticed at Emery’s old side.

Bent lauds Arsenal target Watkins

Reports in March claimed that Mikel Arteta had requested that Edu make a move to bring Watkins to Arsenal. In fact, it was suggested that the Gunners boss felt that the former Brentford man would complete his squad.

Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Bent was asked about Watkins’ form of late. And he suggested that he has been so impressed by the Arsenal target.

“He’s been sensational, Ollie Watkins,” he told talkSPORT. “I know he works incredibly hard off the pitch because you look at him, certainly on social media and online, he’s always working with his striker coach, working on his finishing. And I think you can quite clearly see by some of the finishes that’s working.”

Arsenal are going to have to strengthen this summer. The Gunners are almost certainly going to be back in the Champions League next year.

Quality-wise, Arsenal surely have enough. However, they want to bring in more depth. And if Watkins is happy to join, he could definitely be a really smart signing.

Like Leandro Trossard, he can play in several roles across the forward line. And he is playing the best football of his career right now.

Watkins is a boyhood Arsenal fan, too. So he would find a move to the Emirates potentially quite difficult to turn down.

Certainly, Bent would be quite pleased if Watkins ended up joining Arsenal in the coming months.