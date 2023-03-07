Mikel Arteta thinks 27-year-old PL star would complete Arsenal's squad, has asked Edu to sign him - journalist











According to Rudy Galetti, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has requested the signing of Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, believing that the former Brentford forward would complete his squad.

The 27-year-old forward has been in impressive form for Villa this season, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 24 Premier League appearances so far.

Arteta is seemingly keen to bolster the Gunners’ attack, and Watkins would provide brilliant depth across the front three.

Watkins has been in red hot form as of late, and it’s easy to see why the Gunners are so keen on the former Brentford ace.

Watkins’ versatility may well be a key factor in Arteta’s interest. The England international can play as a centre-forward or out wide, providing the Gunners with added depth and flexibility in attack. Additionally, Watkins’ work rate and pressing ability make him a good fit for Arteta’s style of play.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Watkins is the type of striker that other attackers love to play with too. Jack Grealish described him as a ‘dream’ teammate during his time at Aston Villa.

One has to imagine that Villa are unlikely to want to let go of their prized asset. He’s become the club’s most important player under Unai Emery, and the Spaniard won’t be in any rush to do Arsenal any favours after being sacked by the club in 2019.

Despite this, Arsenal could still test Villa’s resolve with a big-money offer. The Villans aren’t as big a club as Arsenal, and if this interest progresses, Watkins could ultimately push for a move.

If Arsenal do manage to secure Watkins’ signature, he would join a talented young attacking unit that includes the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, and Gabriel Martinelli. The addition of Watkins could provide the Gunners with the extra depth they need to challenge for the top honours once again next season even with a testing Champions League schedule ahead of them.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on. Watkins could be a brilliant addition for Arsenal, and if Mikel Arteta wants him at the club, this could be one of the stories of the summer.

Show all