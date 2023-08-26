Arsenal target deemed ‘one of the biggest prospects’ in Europe now going elsewhere – Romano

Arsenal have been linked with Spain prodigy Ivan Fresneda throughout this year.

Indeed, a move to the Gunners even looked potentially imminent during the January transfer window.

At one stage, it appeared to come down to Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund for the teenager.

However, Fresneda ended up staying put at Real Valladolid in the end, seeing the season out there.

This summer, speculation linking Arsenal and the 19-year-old kept doing the rounds.

In July, a report from Mundo Deportivo claimed that the ‘slowness’ of Barcelona’s pursuit of Fresneda prompted further interest from the Gunners.

However, Arsenal seemingly cooled their interest in Fresneda. Now, he looks to be going elsewhere.

Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter to declare “here we go” on Fresneda to Sporting Lisbon.

The youngster will be joining for a total of €12million (£10.3million) and penning a five-year deal.

Our view

Fresneda is a huge talent. Indeed, AS previously deemed him ‘one of the biggest prospects in European football’.

Under a manager like Mikel Arteta, he could’ve become one of the top full-backs in Europe in a few years’ time.

Nevertheless, Sporting are a big club too and, crucially, he’s more likely to get regular first-team football there than he would at Arsenal at this moment in time.

Besides, if Fresneda does really well, in a year or two’s time, the likes of Arsenal could revisit their interest.