Ivan Fresneda is about to make decision on whether to join Arsenal











Arsenal will learn today whether they are going to sign Ivan Fresneda, with The Athletic reporting that the 18-year-old is about to choose between the Gunners and Borussia Dortmund.

It has been a productive few days for Mikel Arteta’s side in the transfer market. They have already brought Leandro Trossard in. And Jakub Kiwior looks set to follow imminently.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

But the Premier League leaders may not be done there. According to The Athletic, Arsenal and Dortmund have already agreed a £13.1 million fee for the teenager. And both clubs are prepared to loan him back to Real Valladolid.

Fresneda to decide on Arsenal move today

It appears that they will not have to wait too much longer for a decision on his future. The Athletic reports that Fresneda is set to make a choice on his next club today.

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

It will be a further boost for Arsenal if they can agree a deal for Fresneda in the coming hours. He is clearly a huge talent with a very bright future ahead.

As noted in the report, many European clubs have been tracking him. So it is potentially a deal that Arsenal would have struggled to compete for before this season.

Dortmund have an amazing record of attracting top young talents. Of course, many are able to take that next step in their careers at Westfalenstadion, often moving on once they have every European heavyweight after them.

Arsenal however, have built such a talented, young side. So Fresneda can be confident that Arteta will be able to take his game to the next level.

He is a ‘fantastic‘ prospect we are probably going to hear a lot about in the years to come. So it will be another piece of great news if Arsenal can secure his signature.