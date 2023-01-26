Arsenal target Amadou Onana could yet leave Everton this month











Sources close to Amadou Onana have not yet ruled out the possibility of the Everton midfielder leaving the club in the January transfer window amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea, according to a report from The Telegraph.

Onana only arrived at Goodison Park in the summer, joining the Toffees for £33 million – as reported by BBC Sport.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Obviously, it has been a poor season for Everton so far. But Onana has proved to be one of their only positives. And with that, he is already on the radar of teams higher up the Premier League table.

Arsenal target Amadou Onana could yet move this month

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported this week that Arsenal, Newcastle and Chelsea all want the Belgian. And it seems that the Blues have made the opening bid for the 21-year-old.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The Telegraph reports that Graham Potter’s men have seen an opening proposal rejected. Chelsea are prepared to include certain players on loan as part of the bid for Onana. However, the bid has been knocked back.

But it seems that a surprise move could yet be possible. The Telegraph adds that sources close to Onana have not ruled out a move away from Merseyside before the deadline passes.

Of course, Arsenal’s interest feels particularly intriguing given that a new central midfielder appears to be their priority for the final days of the window.

Mikel Arteta has been unable to say this week whether Mohamed Elneny will play again this season. And thus, there may be concerns at the Emirates over how much depth they have for the remainder of the campaign.

Onana is not the finished article. But he looks to be a ‘special‘ talent. And if Everton are open to doing business, a move could really hand Arsenal a huge boost right before the deadline.