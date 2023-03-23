Arsenal summer target previously compared with Kieran Tierney











Arsenal are interested in signing Jeremie Frimpong, with the Bayer Leverkusen starlet one of a number of right-backs on the club’s radar heading into the summer.

According to Give Me Sport journalist Dean Jones, Arsenal are monitoring Frimpong, who has scored a remarkable seven goals and provided nine assists this season.

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

The 22-year-old has definitely kicked on in Germany. But that will come as absolutely no surprise to Scott Brown, who played alongside the youngster at Celtic before his move to the Bundesliga.

Arsenal target Frimpong previously compared with Tierney

In fact, Brown – speaking in 2019 – suggested that the only player who had made a similar impact to Frimpong had actually been Kieran Tierney, when he burst into the first-team at Parkhead.

Photo by Horvath Tamas/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“I don’t think there’s been anyone apart from him and Kieran who’ve broken into the team at that age and done that well in such a short amount of time,” he said, as reported by Herald Scotland. “Every game he’s played he’s been man of the match. You look around the park and just think he’s going to get man of the match no matter what.

“He’ll be worth serious money in a few years,” Brown added. “The main aim for us is to keep improving him as well to make sure he understands what it’s like playing in a three or a four, whether he’s playing full-back or wing back. He’s brilliant because he’s willing to learn and adapt as well. Kieran is the template for everyone that’s come through. His attitude and love for the club as well.”

Tierney has obviously had a disappointing campaign at the Emirates this year. He has fallen below Oleksandr Zinchenko in the pecking order. And there have even been times when he has been behind Takehiro Tomiyasu.

There has been speculation Tierney could leave Arsenal this summer. But that is not a reflection on how good the £25 million signing is, or his attitude. It seems to be that he is simply not perfectly suited to the system Mikel Arteta wants his side to play.

With that, what Brown said about Frimpong should really please Arsenal fans – if they do decide to make a move.

Tierney may not be a regular starter anymore. But he remains an incredibly popular figure amongst the fans. He tried to set the standard during those tough years. And before this campaign, he seemed to be a genuine contender to take over as captain.

So hearing that Frimpong has many similar attributes as a character shows what a signing he could be.