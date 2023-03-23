Arsenal eyeing 'special' wing-back with seven goals - journalist











Arsenal are interested in Jeremie Frimpong as the Gunners look to sign a new right-back during the summer.

Of course, Ben White has spent the large majority of this campaign in the role for Mikel Arteta’s side. And while he has done an outstanding job, it cannot be forgotten that he is naturally a centre-back.

Journalist Dean Jones has told Give Me Sport that Arsenal have a number of names on their radar, and one of those in the frame is Jeremie Frimpong.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

The 22-year-old is having an unbelievable campaign with Bayer Leverkusen. He has tended to play at right wing-back in front of a back three. And yet, only one player in the squad has scored more than the Dutchman.

Arsenal eyeing Jeremie Frimpong

He has seven goals in the Bundesliga this term. Meanwhile, he has also provided nine assists in all competitions. It is a remarkable tally for a player in his position in one of the top five leagues in Europe.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Frimpong has amazing pace and loves to run with the ball. And Jones notes that Arsenal are aware that he does not tick the same boxes as their other right-backs. But they are considering whether they need more variety in that position.

Certainly, Frimpong would have the potential to be a really exciting signing. Mikel Arteta may have also already had experience of working with him, having been at Manchester City together before they both departed in 2019.

Frimpong went on to Celtic where he quickly became a fan favourite on and off the pitch. And his spell at Parkhead led to Leverkusen making a move in 2021.

Xabi Alonso has suggested that he is a ‘special‘ talent. So if Arsenal have the opportunity to bring him to the Emirates, there are likely to be plenty of fans wanting the move to get done.