Arsenal still want to sign £53m midfielder who Xavi has already labelled an ‘extraordinary’ player

Arsenal are still interested in signing Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi as they search for a new midfielder.

That’s according to Football Transfers, with the outlet claiming that Arsenal have also made Aurelien Tchouameni their top target.

The Gunners are widely expected to dip into the market in January as Mikel Arteta bids to deliver Premier League title.

Arteta has struggled to find the right balance in midfield this season following Granit Xhaka’s departure.

Declan Rice has excelled after his move from West Ham. But Thomas Partey has struggled with injuries while Kai Havertz is yet to find his feet at Arsenal.

And after Arsenal considered Martin Zubimendi as a Declan Rice alternative over the summer, it seems they still have the Spaniard on their radar.

Photo by Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Arsenal still want to sign Zubimendi

Football Transfers reports that Arsenal still have an interest in snapping up Zubimendi.

But they could face competition from Manchester United, with Erik ten Hag’s men also eyeing a move for the midfielder.

Zubimendi has been ever present for Sociedad once again this season after starring last time out.

The 24-year-old has netted one goal and provided an assist in 13 appearances in all competitions.

He excels in a deeper-lying midfield role and has received high praise from Barcelona boss Xavi in the past.

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

“I consider Zubimendi as an an extraordinary pivot, top player — he understands the game very well, he dominates with and without the ball,” Xavi said on Zubimendi back in May.

“Zubimendi plays kind of football that we like here at Barça, it’s our style.”

The playmaker reportedly has a £53 million release clause in his contract at Sociedad.

While he wouldn’t come cheap for Arsenal, he could be exactly what they need in midfield.

Zubimendi would be able to fill multiple roles in the middle of the park and seems well-suited to Arteta’s preferred style of play.