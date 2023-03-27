Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale sends message to Bukayo Saka after England goal











Aaron Ramsdale has sent a message to Bukayo Saka after his Arsenal teammate once again starred for England yesterday.

Saka posted on Instagram to celebrate scoring another goal for his country at Wembley last night.

The 21-year-old is in the form of his life right now, playing brilliantly for club and country.

Mikel Arteta will be delighted that the winger has made it through two internationals unscathed.

Not only that, but he was instrumental in England’s win yesterday.

He produced a moment of quality to find Harry Kane at the back post for the Three Lions’ opener.

Bukayo Saka then went one better just minutes later, scoring a magnificent goal to double England’s lead.

Aaron Ramsdale and his England teammates would have been very impressed with Saka’s goal, something Arsenal fans have seen time and again this season.

He now has ten games left to maintain this level of performance to help the Gunners potentially win a historic league title.

It would be no less than he deserves for the way he’s played for club and country this season.

Ramsdale sends message to Arsenal star Saka after England goal

The 21-year-old posted on social media to celebrate scoring another senior goal for his country.

He simply captioned it: “Thank you Wembley”, as he posed with the corner flag.

Ramsdale called Saka, “Special”, while his Arsenal teammate Reiss Nelson also replied, saying: “Broski”.

Kolo Toure has claimed that Saka is the one player Arsenal cannot afford to let go in the future.

The forward is in the process of signing a new contract with the club, and an announcement could be coming soon.

It would arguably be better news than any new signing in the summer if Saka’s time at Arsenal was extended.

He’s vital to the way Mikel Arteta plays, and is impossible to drop for club and country right now.

Saka now only has one focus this season and that’s the Premier League.

The visit of Leeds United on Saturday is the next test for Ramsdale, Saka and their Arsenal teammates.

