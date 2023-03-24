New Arsenal contract for Bukayo Saka now closer than ever - journalist











Arsenal fans could finally get the news they want when it comes to a brand new contract for star winger, Bukayo Saka.

The 21-year-old Arsenal man has been one of the stars of the show this season. Saka is in the conversation to be the player of the year in the entire league and he continued his fine form with a good display for England last night too.

However, there have been some nerves around Arsenal due to his contract situation. Saka has yet to fully agree to terms, with Manchester City said to be among the teams monitoring proceedings.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

But according the Independent’s Miguel Delaney, an announcement on a new contract for Saka is not far off.

“As with almost everything at the moment, things are happier across north London. Bukayo Saka’s rise from a player of immense potential to an important difference-maker has seen half of Europe look at him – including Manchester City – but it is understood that initial talks about a new contract at Arsenal are progressing very well. The England international shouldn’t be too far off an announcement,” Delaney wrote in his latest Reading the Game newsletter.

Saka will follow the likes of Gabi Martinelli in signing a new contract. William Saliba, too, is in line for fresh terms at The Emirates.

TBR’s View: Arsenal need to get Saka contract sorted ASAP

While it’s good news that things are going along nicely for Saka here, Arsenal fans won’t be happy until it’s done and dusted.

There is, of course, not a lot to worry about. Saka seems fully committed to the Gunners. And it would take a monumental fallout and disagreement for him to consider moving on.

But in the modern era, when things can change so quickly, Arsenal need to get this over the line. The longer it does creep on, the more encouraged the likes of City and co will be.