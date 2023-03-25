Kolo Toure sends message to Arsenal when it comes to Bukayo Saka











Kolo Toure has been speaking about Arsenal this weekend and was full of praise for flying winger Bukayo Saka.

Saka has been one of the top players in the entire league this season. Along with Martin Odegaard, Saka is firmly in the conversation to be the player of the year in the Premier League.

Of course, Toure knows a thing or two about a top player at Arsenal. Having played with the likes of Thierry Henry and co, Toure is certainly well placed to cast an opinion.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

And speaking of Saka, Toure believes that Arsenal have to tie the youngster down to a big contract to avoid losing him.

“One thing I have to say – my advice to Arsenal is for Bukayo Saka to sign for 10 years! One mistake that Arsenal made down the years, they had key players that loved the club and they let them go,” Toure told Sky Sports.

“You must keep those players because these players are the players that are going to lead the team for you. These are the players you can rely on; these are the players that when it’s tough they will put their bodies on the line because they love the club.”

TBR’s View: Arsenal fans would love Saka on a long deal

The weird thing here is that if football allowed it, then Saka signing a ten-year contract would probably be something Arsenal might pursue.

Gunners fans would love nothing more than to see Saka tied down to a big deal. At the moment, he is said to be close to signing fresh terms and it will be huge news for Arsenal.

Toure’s comments here aren’t a surprise. Saka is simply superb for Arsenal right now and if he carries on, he’ll end up being talked about in the same breath as the likes of Henry and more.