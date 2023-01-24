Paul Merson thinks Arsenal have missed out on signing an absolutely 'outstanding' player











Arsenal tried and failed to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk this month but he went to Chelsea instead and Paul Merson has had his say.

Merson told Sky Sports that he likes the look of the Ukrainian international, who made his debut for the Blues against Liverpool on Saturday.

Chelsea drew that game 0-0, but Merson thinks that the Mudryk deal is part of the season why the future may soon look brighter for Graham Potter.

Arsenal have had a sensational season so far and went out and got Leandro Trossard instead, who came off the bench against Manchester United on Sunday for his bow.

Photo by Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Merson on Mudryk

He said: “I don’t worry about Chelsea. I think they’ll be just right. I think Chelsea will go on a little bit of a run. He’s got to start somewhere.

“It’s been a bit of a nightmare situation, but they’ve brought in a lot of young players and the future does look bright. Mykhailo Mudryk looks like an outstanding buy.

“He looked very lively and pacey [against Liverpool]. Jurgen Klopp brought James Milner off in no time against him on Saturday.

“Joao Felix will come back, so you’ve got him and Kai Havertz with Mudryk. It looks lively.”

Mudryk was clearly a player Arsenal were really keen on and they entered protracted negotiations to sign him from Shakhtar Donetsk.

But they had a price they would not go above to get the winger, and Chelsea came in with more, so they moved on and swiftly got Trossard.

It remains to be seen how costly that is, but Trossard is more experienced and Premier League proven, which may just make all the difference this season.