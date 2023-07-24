‘Interest is genuine’: Journalist issues update on Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun

Inter Milan are continuing to try and do business with Arsenal over young striker Folarin Balogun, with the transfer fee being a problem.

Balogun is facing an uncertain future at The Emirates and with Arsenal spending so much this summer, is seen as a player the club could sell to bring funds back into the coffers.

Of course, as we know, Inter Milan are keen on the USA international. They see him as an ideal signing, having pulled out of a deal to sign Romelu Lukaku.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

However, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, while Inter’s interest is indeed genuine, the Italian side are not wanting to pay more than £40m for Balogun and that is causing a problem.

Answering fan questions on Twitter, Jacobs said that Balogun is wanted by Inter, but at a price they’re happy with.

Lauded as a ‘phenomenal‘ young talent, Balogun enjoyed a superb spell in France last season as he rattled in the goals.

However, he now wants regular football and that’s something Mikel Arteta cannot guarantee.

Balogun didn’t play against Manchester United either this weekend, prompting further questions to be asked over his future with the Gunners.

Balogun should leave Arsenal

There might come a point here where Folarin Balogun tries to start forcing the issue a bit. He isn’t going to play for Arsenal and is going to end up sat on the bench doing little.

For the club as well, bringing in near £40m is good business for a young player who has just a single good season in France behind him.

Right now, a move for Balogun seems the most sensible option. Inter might not want to pay quite what Arsenal want but there is some wiggle room, surely.

On the whole, Balogun to Inter makes sense for everyone.