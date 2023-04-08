Arsenal set Julian Brandt ultimatum ahead of potential summer transfer











Arsenal are once again being linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt this summer.

Brandt has long been on the list of targets at Arsenal. His form over a number of seasons has been impressive and Brandt has admirers at Spurs as well as Arsenal.

Newcastle are also believed to be keen on Brandt.

Photo by Alex Pantling – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

And according to German football expert and journalist Christian Falk, if Arsenal do want to sign Brandt, then the time is now.

“Kehl is also in good talks with Julian Brandt’s father (who’s his agent) for a new contract. But Julian’s yet to decide on his future. He would love to play in the Premier League. So, if Arsenal really want him, the Gunners have to make their call now,” Falk wrote in his latest CaughtOffside column.

Described as being a ‘fantastic‘ playmaker, Brandt has been exceptional at times for Dortmund since completing a £22m move from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2019.

But with no new contract fully agreed as yet, a move to England might well beckon for Brandt.

The 26-year-old is approaching the 40 cap mark for Germany. He’s won the German cup with Dortmund and was part of the German side that won the under-19s Euros back in 2014.

TBR’s View: Brandt can add to Arsenal

But he’s no Declan Rice is he? That’s the problem Arsenal have really when it comes to looking at other players who aren’t Rice.

The West Ham man is the number one target for the Gunners. Signing anyone else than Rice will seem a bit of a disappointment in the end.

Of course, Brandt is a good player in his own right and this isn’t to dismiss him. But on the whole, the Gunners fans would be a bit downbeat if they went from going for Rice to landing Brandt.