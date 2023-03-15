Newcastle closely monitoring Borussia Dortmund star Julian Brandt











Newcastle United have been closely monitoring Julian Brandt as Borussia Dortmund try and agree a new long-term contract with the 26-year-old, according to a report from 90min.

Brandt has had a mixed time at the Westfalenstadion following his £22 million move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2019. However, he is on the cusp of having the best campaign of his career this season.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Brandt is yet to reach double figures for goals in a league campaign. But he has eight this season. Meanwhile, he has also contributed five assists for Edin Terzic’s side.

Newcastle eyeing Brandt

His contract expires at the end of next season. And with that, Dortmund are working on agreeing a new contract. 90min claims that they are hopeful of agreeing terms with the Germany international.

Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images

However, their chances of extending his stay will not be helped by the amount of interest in Brandt from the Premier League.

90min reports that Newcastle are one of several clubs to have watched the midfielder closely this season. Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are also admirers.

Newcastle are definitely going to be one team to look out for this summer. Obviously, they have taken a giant step forward in their development this season. And they will be looking to kick on again next year.

Brandt has been superb for Dortmund this season. And he should be at the peak of his powers given his age. He has been described as a ‘fantastic‘ player. So he would have the potential to be an outstanding signing.

But clearly, it would appear that Dortmund are in the driving seat to agree an extension with Brandt. So it is going to take something special for Newcastle to secure his signature.