Dortmund preparing Julian Brandt contract offer to stop him from joining Tottenham











Borussia Dortmund are about to offer Julian Brandt a new contract, with Sport Bild reporting that the Bundesliga outfit are trying to fend off interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs are preparing for a big summer ahead as they look to determine the futures of both Antonio Conte and Harry Kane.

Conte looks likely to depart at the end of the season, which will leave Spurs searching for yet another new manager. Of course, the Italian has favoured a system without a natural number ten during his time at Spurs.

But if Conte does part ways with Tottenham at the end of the season, they may be looking to fill that creative void in the middle of the park.

German outlet DW reports that the north Londoners are keen on signing Brandt this summer, with the playmaker heading into the final 12-months of his Dortmund deal.

Photo by Alex Pantling – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Brandt has been a standout performer for Dortmund this season, registering 14 goal involvements in 32 appearances.

The German midfielder will undoubtedly attract plenty of interest as he runs down his contract, but it seems that Edin Terzic’s men are keen to tie him down on a new long-term contract.

Dortmund to offer Brandt new deal amid Tottenham interest

Sport Bild reports that with Brandt heading into the last year of his contract this summer, both Tottenham and Arsenal are showing interest.

Dortmund’s sporting director, Sebastian Khel, is now stepping up attempts to get the 26-year-old to sign a new contract.

The Bundesliga outfit are willing to increase his salary ‘significantly’ and they want him to make a decision before the end of the season, the outlet notes.

Yet, Sport Bild claims that Brandt is attracted to the idea of a move to England.

Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images

Brandt has been described as a ‘fantastic’ playmaker and he would go a long way to solving Tottenham’s creativity issues.

But it will all depend on who is in the dugout at Tottenham next season, with Conte preferring more defensive midfielders.

Spurs are desperate for a player who can take some of the burden away from Harry Kane and they’ve lacked that type of midfielder ever since Christian Eriksen left the club.

