Arsenal agree personal terms with Declan Rice

Arsenal reportedly agree personal terms with Declan Rice











Arsenal have agreed personal terms with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, as they move a step closer to completing a deal for the Hammers skipper.

Rice is Arsenal’s number one midfield target this summer, with Mikel Arteta believed to be pushing for the deal to get done.

And according to Football Transfers, Arsenal have indeed agreed personal terms with Rice, although a fee with West Ham has yet to be sorted.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Football Transfers reports that the terms of Rice’s potential contract with Arsenal have been agreed. It’s claimed he has made it known the Gunners are his preference, a stance he’s taken since January.

Now, Arsenal must negotiate with West Ham to come to an agreement on the fee for Rice.

The Hammers are believed to be looking to bring in around £100m for the England man. Arsenal have known this for some time and are said to be preparing an opening bid of around £90m.

Rice is set to lead West Ham out in the UEFA Conference League final and from there, move on to pastures new.

The Gunners are also tracking a number of other midfielders, including PSV star, Xavi Simons.

Great news for Gunners fans

There’s been differing reports on Rice and Arsenal for some time so while some might take this one with a pinch of salt, it does bode well for the Gunners.

Rice clearly fancies the move to The Emirates. Clearly, he sees the project that Mikel Arteta is leading as one he wants to be involved in.

If this is indeed true, then Arsenal have made the perfect start to the window. If they can agree the fee needed, then they’ll have landed Mikel Arteta his top target.