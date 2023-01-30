Arsenal have now made approach for Jorginho - Romano











Arsenal have made a surprise approach for Jorginho as they continue to struggle to agree a deal for Moises Caicedo, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners are yet to fill the void in their midfield, despite making two bids for the Brighton star. According to The Athletic, they have offered up to £70 million for the 21-year-old. However, the Seagulls have shown no interest in letting him go.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Understandably, Arsenal are looking elsewhere. But the name on their radar may take some by surprise.

Arsenal make approach for Jorginho

Romano has tonight taken to Twitter to claim that they have now made a move for Jorginho. And it seems that Chelsea are more willing to do business than Brighton have been.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

The Italy international has just six months left on his contract at Stamford Bridge. And with that, the Blues are open to his departure. However, they still want a significant fee for the 31-year-old.

Here is what Romano has now posted on Twitter…

Arsenal approach Chelsea for Jorginho! It’s now an option in case Caicedo deal won’t go through with Brighton still reluctant to sell 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC Chelsea, open to sell Jorginho but will ask for important fee to let him leave 6 months before end of contract #CFC pic.twitter.com/ahkNSwakqC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2023

Jorginho would be an interesting target for Arsenal. Clearly, he is not their top target by any means. But time is running out. And Mikel Arteta will be wary of letting the window close without making a signing.

He has been playing regularly for Graham Potter’s men this season. So he would not necessarily take too long to get up to speed if he made the switch to the Emirates.

It is not an ideal situation. And many Arsenal fans may be a little uneasy about the prospect of a deal for Jorginho.

Thomas Tuchel said that he is ‘relentless‘. And like Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, he is also someone who has won plenty in the game, which could be helpful ahead of a massive few months for Arsenal.