Newcastle prepared to exceed Fulham's £25m bid for Sander Berge

Newcastle United are prepared to exceed Fulham’s £25 million bid for Sander Berge with a loan-to-buy offer for the Sheffield United midfielder, according to a report from 90min.

Berge could perhaps be one player who is on the move on the final day of the January transfer window. It would appear that Fulham are on pole position to land the Norwegian.

His contract expires at the end of next season. And 90min reports that Fulham have offered around £25 million for the 24-year-old.

Newcastle do want Berge. However, it appears that they are about to leave the Championship promotion-chasers with something of a dilemma.

90min reports that Newcastle want to take Berge on loan in a move that would become permanent in the summer. And it is claimed that the Magpies would be prepared to spend more than £25 million to keep him at the end of the season.

That has left Sheffield United weighing up whether that is the offer they wish to accept. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see whether Berge has a preference.

Clearly, both Newcastle and Fulham have been outstanding in the Premier League this season. You would imagine that the Magpies will have the much better chance of sustaining their success.

Berge is an intriguing target. He has a lot of quality. Chris Basham suggested that he is ‘fantastic‘ and labelled him a Rolls Royce. But it is probably also fair to say that he has not realised his full potential with the Blades.

However, there is a reason Premier League sides are willing to part with at least £25 million to do a deal. So it would be no surprise to see him move before the deadline.