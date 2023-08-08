Arsenal are now refusing to release forward Nicolas Pepe as he seeks an exit from the club.

A report from the Express has shared more details as the 28-year-old attempts to end his tumultuous time at Arsenal.

Like many Premier League sides, outgoings are likely to be the main focus for Arsenal before the end of the transfer window.

Mikel Arteta is still trying to make new signings, such as goalkeeper David Raya.

However, his squad is way too big right now and several players need to move on before the end of the month.

One of those players is Nicolas Pepe, who has yet to feature this summer.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Ivorian international picked up an injury at the end of last season while on loan with Nice.

Despite that, it’s unlikely Pepe would have been part of Mikel Arteta’s plans going forward anyway.

Pepe wants Arsenal to cancel his contract so he can move on, but the club are refusing right now.

There’s been talk all summer that Arsenal might allow him to go for nothing.

However, the huge price the club paid for him back in 2019 is making it difficult for them to justify that decision.

Arsenal refusing to cancel Pepe contract

The report from the Express suggests Pepe’s representatives have struggled to convince Arsenal to let him go for nothing this summer.

Turkish side Besiktas are continuing to push for the 28-year-old but cannot afford a big transfer fee and will look at alternative targets if he’s not available for free.

Arsenal have cancelled other players’ contracts in the past, but are refusing to give Pepe the same treatment.

Further talks are reportedly scheduled with all parties hoping a resolution can be found as Pepe has already agreed personal terms with Besiktas.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The £140,000-a-week winger is an expensive asset to have sitting in the squad not playing.

Arteta appears to have no interest in reintegrating him into the side as he’s already flush with attacking talents.

The sooner Pepe moves on, the better for everyone involved.