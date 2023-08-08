‘Very confident’: Pundit says David Ornstein has privately told him Arsenal will sign ‘incredible’ player

David Raya to Arsenal is edging closer and closer, and, as ever, Arsenal fans are waiting on David Ornstein to provide the big news on this move.

As many will know, Ornstein is usually the man who breaks the big stories at Arsenal. He has his ear firmly to the ground at the Emirates, and he rarely gets it wrong.

Ornstein has noted that positive discussions are taking place regarding Raya and Arsenal, and according to Adrian Clarke, Ornstein is very confident about this deal happening.

Speaking on the Handbrake Off Podcast, the pundit stated that he actually bumped into Ornstein at the Community Shield game, and the journalist apparently told him that he was confident that Raya would sign in the next couple of days.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Raya should join in next few days

Clarke shared what Ornstein told him about the ‘incredible’ goalkeeper.

“We will see. I bumped into Orny and we had a little bit of a chinwag and yeah he was very confident on the Raya deal being finalised in the next couple of days, so yeah, let’s see. You know my thoughts on it. I think we’re a stronger squad having both of them,” Clarke said.

Photo by Mike Lawrence/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Edging closer

It really does sound as though this one is edging closer and closer to getting done, and if Ornstein thinks that an announcement will come this week, we should be keeping an eye out for any official moves.

Ornstein is very rarely wrong when it comes to Arsenal transfers, and if he’s telling people that this deal should be done, then we’re probably 90% of the way there.

Whether or not this ends up being a worthwhile signing remains to be seen, but it looks as though Raya could be an Arsenal player by the end of the week.