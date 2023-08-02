28-year-old Arsenal player could be about to have his contract terminated

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe could be on his way to Besiktas upon termination of his contract with the club.

That’s according to an update from Transfermarkt who shared that Pepe is very close to signing for the Turkish side.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Transfermarkt shared the update on X and claimed the exclusive.

The post said: “Exclusive – Nicolas Pépé is very close to signing for Besiktas.

“Player terminates his contract with Arsenal.”

Whilst it’s been public knowledge that Nicholas Pepe doesn’t have a future at the club this news does come as a surprise.

Pepe has endured a tough time since signing for the club for £72m, a price tag that has weighed heavy.

And whilst Pepe has had some excellent moments for the Gunners, he understandably struggled to produce the levels expected of such a signing.

Given Pepe spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Nice, and still has one year left on his contract, a departure to Besiktas from Arsenal will likely please all parties.

Offloading Pepe’s £140k-a-week in wages will likely afford Arsenal a lot more flexibility in the remainder of the window.

Pepe may terminate his Arsenal contract to join Besiktas

As mentioned, it does seem that Pepe’s performances at Arsenal are being judged a little unfairly.

His 16 goals and nine assists in 80 Premier League games may be modest, but it’s hardly cause for alarm bells.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It would seem the huge price tag attached to the winger simply overshadowed the good work he did do.

A fresh start for Arsenal’s Pepe at Besiktas may be just what’s needed.

The potential move to Turkey is now being reported by other journalists too, such as Ertan Suzgun.

At 28-years-old Pepe’s best years could well still be ahead of him.

And Arsenal fans will surely wish the winger all the best in the future, a player who was never unpopular with the majority of fans.

Pepe’s time at Arsenal may be up, but there could be a new opportunity at Besiktas on the horizon.