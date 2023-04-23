Arsenal ready to pay £17.8m for Josip Sutalo this summer, he dreams of Premier League move











Arsenal are now reportedly targeting another centre-back this summer, and Dinamo Zagreb’s Josip Sutalo is the latest name on their list.

A report from Croatian outlet 24sata suggests that the Gunners have already contacted Dinamo over the 23-year-old.

It appears that Arsenal are in the market to add another defender to their ranks in the next transfer window.

They have also recently been linked with Real Sociedad centre-back Robin Le Normand as they being planning for next season.

For much of the season, centre-back has been the one position Mikel Arteta hasn’t had to worry about.

The combination of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba has proved to be incredibly impressive.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, a recent injury to Saliba has shown how reliant Arsenal were on the pair.

Rob Holding has stepped up in his place, but doesn’t have the same skillset as the Frenchman.

Jakub Kiwior also arrived in January, but doesn’t appear to be ready to play regular minutes during an important run-in.

Arsenal could now make a move for Josip Sutalo this summer, who has been considered as a replacement for the highly-rated Josko Gvardiol.

Already a regular for Croatia’s national team, he was also linked with Tottenham during the World Cup.

The report from 24sara states that, ‘Arsenal and Dinamo are already in contact, but Maksimir has not yet received an offer from the English Premier League.’

Dinamo value Sutalo at £17.8m and Arsenal are ‘ready to pay’ that fee, but negotiations are expected to happen in the coming days.

Sutalo is said to be ‘terribly intrigued’ by a move to Arsenal, and ‘dreams’ of playing in the Premier League.

Sutalo played in each of Dinamo Zagreb Champions League matches this season, and kept a clean sheet against Chelsea in the group stages.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

He’s a strong tackler, and reads the game very well from the middle of defence.

However, he’s not the best defender in possession, which may be a concern for the Gunners.

Arsenal look like to move for a centre-back this summer, and Sutalo would be a handy option.

There will be better defenders on the market though, and Sutalo may need a move to a smaller team in a big five league before jumping straight into Arsenal’s team.

Show all