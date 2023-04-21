Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal have sent scouts to watch two La Liga stars











Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal have sent their scouts to watch Real Sociedad duo Martin Zubimendi and Robin Le Normand.

Mikel Arteta’s side have lost a bit of form recently. After winning seven games on the bounce in the Premier League, they’ve drawn two – both after going 2-0 up in the first half.

That shows there’s still a lot of room for improvement at Arsenal, especially at right-centre-half when William Saliba is unavailable. That’s probably why Le Normand is being looked at.

Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Zubimendi for quite some time now, but Le Normand is a fairly new name, even though he was rumoured to be of interest on one or two occasions in the past.

The Frenchman has been at Sociedad since 2016 after joining their B side from Brest. He became a senior member three years later and has improved tremendously since.

Le Normand has played over 170 games for the club in all competitions. He can play in both centre-half positions, and he is one of their prized assets.

Romano reveals that Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Le Normand along with Zubimendi. The defender has a release clause of £44 million in his contract.

The journalist wrote for CaughtOffside on Substack: “Arsenal sent their scouts to follow both Martin Zubimendi and Robin Le Normand this year as they’re doing excellent with Real Sociedad, but nothing is concrete yet.

“The Gunners’ plans on new signings will be made in the next weeks, nothing is advanced yet. The price for Le Normand is the release clause: €50 million (£44m).”

TBR View:

Le Normand could well be viewed as an upgrade to Rob Holding on the right side of Arsenal’s central defence.

William Saliba has made that position his own this season, but the Frenchman has been out of action with a back injury for a few weeks now, and the drop in quality in that area of the pitch is evident for everyone to see.

Holding hasn’t been awful by any means, he has mostly done a solid job. However, he doesn’t quite have the same skillset as Saliba with the ball at his feet, and that limits some of Arsenal’s attacking play.

Le Normand is more comfortable than Holding in possession, and he could be brought in to replace the Englishman this summer.

