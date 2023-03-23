Arsenal ready to bid for 23-year-old who knocked Tottenham out of the Champions League











Arsenal are now reportedly ready to bid for AC Milan star Brahim Diaz – a player who knocked their north London rivals out of the Champions League this month.

Mikel Arteta has a wealth of talented attacking-midfielders at his disposal, with Martin Odegaard, Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe battling it out for a place in his side.

Yet, the Gunners have been linked with moves for players in that role recently, including names such as James Maddison and Gabri Veiga.

With Arteta seemingly keen to strengthen his options in midfield, Corriere dello Sport claims that Arsenal are ready to bid for Diaz – who’s enjoying a brilliant loan spell in Milan.

Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/AC Milan via Getty Images

Arsenal ready to bid for Diaz

The Italian outlet claims, via Sport Witness, that Arsenal are ready to open negotiations with Real Madrid over Diaz.

Arteta’s men are said to be willing to ‘present an offer’ as Milan are attempting to lower the buy-option they had agreed with Madrid last summer.

With Stefano Pioli’s men battling it out for Champions League qualification, their move for Diaz could be impacted if they miss out on Europe.

Diaz is enjoying a decent season in Serie A as he’s netted four goals and provided two assists for the Rossoneri.

The Spaniard also helped to propel Milan into the Champions League quarter-final this month, at the expense of Arsenal’s bitter rivals Tottenham.

Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

He scored the only goal over the course of two games, while he starred in the first-leg at the San Siro.

Diaz has worked with Arteta in the past at Manchester City before he sealed a switch to the Bernabeu.

He’s really kicked on since leaving the Etihad Stadium and Arsenal have certainly benefited from picking up players that have worked with Arteta in Manchester.

It remains to be seen whether or not Arsenal will bring in yet another attack-minded midfielder though, especially as they have more pressing concerns in the deeper areas of midfield.

