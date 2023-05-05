Arsenal prefer signing 'exceptional' player over Mason Mount - journalist











Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign Chelsea’s Mason Mount this summer, but the Gunners apparently actually prefer Declan Rice over him.

Mikel Arteta’s men have been incredible this campaign. Yes, they’ve fallen off a bit over the last few weeks, but they deserve immense praise for what they’ve done with their young side.

The summer transfer window is right around the corner now, and Arsenal are expected to be very active. Mount and the ‘exceptional‘ Rice have both been linked, and journalist Dean Jones had his say on the situation, in an interview with GiveMeSport.

Arsenal prefer Declan Rice over Mason Mount

Arsenal’s priority this summer will be a new midfielder.

The Gunners currently have Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny in the middle of their park, and all four of them will be over 30 years of age at the start of next season – three of them already are.

Arteta and Edu will surely bring in some young legs, and both Declan Rice and Mason Mount would be excellent signings for the North Londoners.

As things stand, however, Rice remains the priority, and that will not change unless Chelsea suddenly decide to sell Mount for a very low fee.

Jones said: “I think they would still prefer Rice over Mount. Conversations are required on both fronts to determine how attainable each player is and their pricing. But Rice is Arsenal’s top target as it stands.

“So, unless Mason Mount was available at a silly low price, which there is no sign of, then I think Rice stays as the top priority until such a time that it can’t happen.”

TBR View:

Arsenal are right to prioritise Rice over Mount.

The Gunners need a top-quality midfielder in Thomas Partey’s position. It’s an added bonus that Rice can also play as a number eight, which is another area Arsenal are looking to strengthen.

Once they can get a deal struck for Rice, Arsenal can think of moving for Mount as well, who happens to be the West Ham United star’s best friend.

It will be interesting to see what will happen this summer, but Rice has to be the main target, and Edu and Arteta should do everything they possibly can to sign him.

