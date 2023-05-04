'Exceptional': Pep Guardiola amazed by 24-year-old Mikel Arteta desperately wants Arsenal to sign











Pep Guardiola is certainly a fan of Declan Rice, with the Manchester City boss labelling the Arsenal target an ‘exceptional’ player.

That is according to The Athletic, after Declan Rice was missing from the West Ham side which faced the champions at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

Photo by Ivan Yordanov/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

West Ham named a much-changed side. And they did well at frustrating Manchester City for much of the game. But ultimately, the Gunners’ title rivals were able to find those gears to secure the win which sends them back to the top of the table.

Guardiola praises Arsenal target Declan Rice

Certainly, not having Rice was a big blow for West Ham. And it seems that Pep Guardiola would have been aware of that fact, with The Athletic noting that he labelled Rice an ‘exceptional’ player ahead of the game.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

It is hard to see Rice remaining at West Ham heading into next season. You would imagine that David Moyes’ side will have enough to keep themselves out of trouble in the battle to stay in the Premier League. And they could yet win the Europa Conference League.

But obviously, Rice should be playing at a much higher level. And it seems that Arsenal are ready to offer him the chance to step up.

Reports from The Times in January claimed that Arsenal had made Rice their top summer target. And the links have not gone anywhere in the months since.

Ultimately, Arsenal will surely strengthen in midfield this summer. So it may only be West Ham’s asking price which prevents him moving away in the coming months.

Certainly, it would appear that Guardiola may be a little concerned if he ends up joining Mikel Arteta’s ranks.