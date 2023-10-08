Emile Smith Rowe showed in Arsenal training that he knows where the back of the net is with a fantastic goal.

Arsenal uploaded a video of the squad preparing for their huge clash against Manchester City today.

Mikel Arteta has some huge decisions to make when it comes to his team selection today.

The fitness of Bukayo Saka is the main talking point with Arteta failing to rule him out of this afternoon’s match.

He could also be joined by Gabriel Martinelli in the squad as he continues to recover from an injury suffered against Everton.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta does have several other attackers who could fill in for the pair if neither are fit to start.

Leandro Trossard has performed well when called upon but struggled with fitness issues of his own.

Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus could also be played out wide with Eddie Nketiah deployed through the middle.

One man who would have been looking to prove in training that he should be in the Arsenal team today is Emile Smith Rowe.

Minutes have been seriously hard to come by for the England international over the past 18 months.

He showed his sharpness behind the scenes, linking up with another player whose place in the side is in doubt.

Smith Rowe impresses Arsenal teammates with training goal

In the video shared by the club, the squad are taking part in a small-sided match.

During one attack, Smith Rowe picks the ball up on the left-hand side of the pitch and combines with Kai Havertz before slotting the ball past Karl Hein.

Cheers can be heard from the rest of the squad, with one player screaming ‘Yes!’ as the ball hits the back of the net.

One player who worrying was seen sitting out of that part of the session was William Saliba.

He’s essential to Arsenal’s defensive unit and the hope has to be that he was taking a planned break.

Smith Rowe has had to prove in training he’s deserving of an Arsenal start as opportunities on the pitch have been so hard to come by.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He’s capable of playing on either wing and offers a very different option compared to Saka or Martinelli.

However, if Arteta’s game plan is to hit Man City on the counterattack, he’s not going to be particularly suited to that role.