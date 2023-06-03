Arsenal now want to sign left-back with 14 assists to replace Tierney - journalist











Arsenal are said to be interested in signing Borussia Dortmund defender Raphael Guerreiro on a free transfer this summer.

The Gunners are expected to be very active in the upcoming window. Central midfield is their priority, but they are expected to bring in new players at centre-back, right-back and also on the right wing.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side may also need a new left-back with Kieran Tierney set to leave. Dean Jones has claimed on GiveMeSport that Guerreiro is an option.

Arsenal want to sign Raphael Guerreiro to replace Kieran Tierney

There’s a big chance that Kieran Tierney will leave Arsenal this summer.

The 25-year-old is a fan favourite at the Emirates, but since Oleksandr Zinchenko’s arrival last year, he has fallen down the pecking order in North London.

Numerous reports have claimed that Tierney may have played his last game for Arsenal already, with clubs like Newcastle United and Aston Villa keen to sign him this summer.

If that happens, Arsenal will have to bring in a replacement, and journalist Jones has apparently been told that Arteta’s side are interested in Raphael Guerreiro.

He said: “One other player I had mentioned to me recently is Raphael Guerreiro, who just announced his exit from Borussia Dortmund.

“I don’t think it progressed significantly since then and I know there are a couple of clubs on the continent further down the road with him, but he’s got that ability to play in midfield and to position himself in half-spaces that open up opportunities that Arteta finds so important, which is interesting.”

TBR View:

Arsenal fans will be hoping Kieran Tierney will stay at the club beyond the end of this summer’s transfer window, but if he does leave, Guerreiro would be a very good option.

The Portugal international has announced that he will leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of his contract in July. He will be available on a free transfer, which makes him all the more attractive.

Guerreiro had an excellent campaign in Germany. He scored six goals, provided a very impressive 14 assists in all competitions and helped Dortmund get ever so close to winning the Bundesliga.

Now, it has been confirmed that he will leave on a free transfer, and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal will make a move to sign him.

