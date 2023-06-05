Arsenal now told they can sign ‘amazing’ defender for just £21.5m this summer











Fabrizio Romano claims that Arsenal have been told they can sign Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey for just £21.5 million this summer.

After missing out on the Premier League title this season, Mikel Arteta will be keen to bolster his squad over the coming weeks.

Arsenal have secured their place in the Champions League, which will only add to the need for more quality depth.

Ben White has excelled at right-back over the past year, but the Gunners will be keen to bring in suitable cover for the Englishman and they’ve been linked with a move for Sacha Boey.

Photo by BSR Agency/Getty Images

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano claimed just last month that Boey’s representatives had flown to England to discuss a summer move with two clubs.

Now, the transfer insider has told GiveMeSport that Arsenal are well-informed on the conditions of a potential move for Boey this summer.

Arsenal offered chance to sign Boey

Romano claims that Arsenal are aware they could sign Boey for around £21.5 million this summer, but they’re yet to open negotiations for the Frenchman.

“For Boey at the moment, I’m just told that they are informed on the conditions of the deal, €25m [£21.5 million] price tag,” he said.

“I’m not aware of any direct contract between Arsenal and his agent in terms of negotiations, so at the moment it’s still a quiet situation.”

Photo by Seskim Photo/MB Media/Getty Images

One area that proved costly for Arsenal in the title race was the centre of defence as Arteta’s men struggled without William Saliba towards the back end of the season.

Arteta opted to play Holding in the Frenchman’s absence for a few weeks, before introducing January signing Jakub Kiwior into the starting line-up.

He even moved Ben White to centre-back and played Thomas Partey in a new role at right-back.

Bringing in Boey would certainly solve a few issues for Arsenal as he would provide decent cover for White on the right-hand side. It would also allow Arteta to play White at centre-back when required.

The 22-year-old certainly fits the profile of a typical Arsenal signing and he had a hand in five goals in 31 Super Lig appearances this season.

He could provide Arteta with a different kind of option at right-back and as the ‘amazing‘ defender is seemingly available at a reasonable price, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Arsenal take Galatasaray up on their price-tag.

