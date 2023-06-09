Chelsea could be the last team standing in the race to sign Declan Rice this summer according to Graeme Bailey.

The journalist was speaking on The Fully Loaded Transfer Show about Rice’s future, and he says that he wouldn’t be surprised if West Ham did end up holding out for £120m for the ‘world class’ midfielder.

With Arsenal set to make an opening offer of £90m for Rice, you have to wonder whether or not the Gunners will pay £120m for the player.

Bailey isn’t sure that Arsenal will cough up that sort of cash for Rice, claiming that he thinks Chelsea could well be the team that end up paying up for the England international.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea could pinch Rice

Bailey shared his verdict on Rice.

“West Ham don’t have to let him go, don’t be surprised here guys if West Ham dig their heels in and go look it is £100m plus £20m in add-ons. It remains to be seen who is going to pay that,” Bailey said.

“With Rice, I think Chelsea would pay it, I think they probably will and that’s where Chelsea may win out, they may be the last man standing.”

Willing to spend

The sad reality in this transfer race is that Chelsea are much more willing to spend this kind of money than Arsenal.

Yes, the Gunners are in the Champions League and probably suit Rice more, but Chelsea are the more frivolous spenders, and that’s what matters to West Ham.

Rice will get a say in where he goes, but, ultimately, West Ham get the ultimate decision on which bids they accept, and if Chelsea go in at a higher price point than Arsenal, they will move into the driving seat in this race.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images