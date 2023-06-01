Manchester United plot player part-exchange to beat Arsenal to £100m target - report











Manchester United and Arsenal are just two of the clubs reportedly eyeing a move for Declan Rice this summer.

Both the Red Devils and the Gunners are seemingly looking to bolster their midfield ranks ahead of a big 2023-24 season.

Players in the middle of the park will be in high demand this summer. And Rice is likely to be the most sought-after midfielder of all.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The West Ham United and England star is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, if not the world.

The Daily Mail has now provided an update involving Manchester United, Arsenal and Rice.

There’s some good news for both teams, in that the England ace is reportedly prioritising a Premier League move.

This would effectively rule out Bayern Munich, who are apparently also circling around the Hammers captain.

Arsenal are believed to be emerging as the frontrunners for Rice, but Man United are also in pursuit.

The Gunners are plotting a £90m opening bid for Rice, who the club values at £100million, adds the report.

Man United will probably have less money to play around with after setting £55million aside for Mason Mount.

However, the report says the Red Devils are willing to offer players in part-exchange as part of their interest in Rice.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Our view

Man United have done well to get so close to signing Mount, one of the best young midfielders in the league.

However, Rice may well be a bridge too far, with Arsenal seemingly willing to push the boat out for him.

West Ham aren’t playing around. They want £100million or more for their ‘phenomenal’ main asset.

With that in mind, the idea of part-exchanging players probably won’t go down well with the Hammers board.

Nonetheless, nothing is impossible in football, so we’ll see how things pan out in the coming weeks.