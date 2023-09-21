Arsenal have been handing out new deals to as many of their stars as possible this year and Oleksandr Zinchenko is the next player who looks set to earn a new contract.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has shared more details about the Ukrainian’s future at the Emirates on the Talking Transfers Podcast.

Arsenal are on cloud nine right now after a triumphant return to the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta put out his strongest possible team as they put Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven to the sword.

Bukayo Saka took no time at all to make his introduction to the competition, scoring after just eight minutes.

The 4-0 score line almost flattered the visitors and Arsenal will already be confident they can advance to the knockout stages.

Arsenal’s attackers stole the headlines, but another clean sheet will please Arteta.

The introduction of David Raya in goal has stolen the headlines, but Arsenal’s solid back four has gone under the radar.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is finally free from injury and looks set to sign a new Arsenal contract just 12 months after joining the club.

He’s struggled to stay fit since arriving at the Emirates for £32m, but when he has played he’s been fantastic.

Arsenal set to hand Zinchenko new contract

Speaking about the activity behind the scenes at Arsenal and the negotiations currently ongoing with Martin Odegaard, Bailey added: “Also talks going on with Ben White and [Oleksandr] Zinchenko as well, but Arsenal are doing things the right way.

“Both of them are looking like extensions, both of them are playing really well.

“Zinchenko, he’s been a bit up and down hasn’t he, but yeah he’ll be rewarded with a new deal as well and so yeah Arsenal keeping their squad tied down.

“Odegaard will be first and I wouldn’t be surprised to see White and Zinchenko follow pretty quickly after that.”

As Zinchenko only signed his original Arsenal contract last summer, this new deal is more of a reward for his form over the past 12 months.

It’s very much deserved, with the Ukrainian’s ability to play as an inverted full-back giving Arteta another tactical option.

Zinchenko is also a key player off the pitch at the Emirates too and even admitted he had a hand in convincing another player to join the club.