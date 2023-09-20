‘Edu text me’: Player now admits he helped Arsenal sign £30m man by unexpectedly turning up at his house

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has been recently speaking about the influence he had on getting Oleksandr Zinchenko to sign for the club.

Arsenal signed both players from Manchester City in the summer of 2021 and they have been massive influences on the club since joining.

Jesus has added more of a goalscoring threat upfront whilst Zinchenko’s role as an inverted full-back has been a huge reason for Arsenal battling higher up the Premier League.

Hopefully the two continue their good form for the club and they will no doubt be key in helping Arsenal battle for the title.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Gabriel Jesus on convincing Zinchenko to join Arsenal

Speaking in Arsenal’s Champions League press conference ahead of their fixture this week, Jesus spoke about how he managed to get Zinchenko to sign.

The forward said: “I was in Manchester at home with my family. I was supposed to come home day after. I come by car. Edu text me and that they were going to Zini’s house, and asked if I wanted to join them. I came by plane. I went there and he was surprised.”

Arsenal managed to sign Zinchenko in the end for £30million, and that looks like great business so far, especially with the way the modern transfer market works.

Sometimes you need your players to help you bring their former team mates to the club and it worked perfectly in this case.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It looks like Arsenal are now in a great position where they can attract the best talent. Edu has been a huge reason for this.

The future looks bright for Arsenal and they now need to add some more consistent trophies to the club to continue their success.