Arsenal now reportedly want to sign the 'best centre-back in the world' to replace Rob Holding











Arsenal are reportedly on the lookout for a new centre-back this summer to replace Rob Holding, and Napoli star Kim Min-jae has emerged as a target.

The Gunners have had an outstanding campaign in the Premier League. Yes, they fell short in the race to win the title, but what this young side has achieved this term is nothing short of remarkable.

Mikel Arteta and co will, however, need to strengthen their side. Midfield is the priority, but they could do with a new man in the heart of the defence too, especially if Rob Holding leaves. Kim Min-Jae would be a great option.

Arsenal target Kim Min-jae is the ‘best centre-back in the world’

90min reported this week that Arsenal are among the clubs aware of Kim’s situation at Napoli.

The South Korean has had an amazing season at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, and he is among the biggest reasons why Napoli managed to win the Serie A title.

His performances have now caught the eye of many clubs in Europe, and he will reportedly be available for a fee between £35 million and £52 million in the first two weeks of July.

That is very affordable in today’s market for top clubs, especially if the player in question is among the best in the world. Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti thinks Kim is right up there.

He said back in March this year, as per talkSPORT: “Kim does at least 20 incredible things per game For me, he truly is the best centre-back in the world.

“When he starts to run, he can get into the opposition penalty area in five seconds flat.”

Rob Holding could leave the Gunners

Rob Holding is one of Arsenal’s longest-serving players, but his time at the Emirates could finally come to an end in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Englishman, when he joined the Gunners in 2016, showed incredible potential, and his performances against some of the toughest players in the league – like Diego Costa – were exceptional.

However, since suffering a serious knee injury that kept him out of action for over eight months in 2018-19, Holding just hasn’t looked the same, and he has come under serious criticism for some of his performances this season.

Journalist Dean Jones claimed earlier this week that Holding is in ‘danger’ of being sold this summer, and we won’t be surprised if he is.

