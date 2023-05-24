Report: Arsenal could now move for 'incredible' 26-year-old with £52m release clause; he's just won the title











Arsenal are aware of the availability of Kim Min-jae this summer, and could yet decide to make a move for the Napoli centre-back in the transfer window.

That is according to a report from 90min, which suggests it is increasingly likely that the South Korean will leave the Serie A champions in the coming months.

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Kim Min-jae has established himself as one of the most highly sought-after centre-backs playing in Europe right now. The 26-year-old has played a key role in Napoli winning the Scudetto in his first season at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Arsenal aware of availability of Kim Min-jae

90min reports that he has a release clause for the first two weeks of July which could see him move for as little as £35 million, and up to £52.3 million. Napoli have wanted to agree fresh terms with the defender. However, it seems that he is considering his options.

Photo by Franco Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images

90min claims that a host of Premier League sides want the defender. And while it seems that Mikel Arteta’s men are yet to make a decision on whether they are going to make a move, it does appear that Arsenal are considering the player.

They are aware of the situation. And they could join the race.

Of course, signing a new centre-back may well have become more of a priority for Arsenal this summer. The Gunners have really struggled since losing William Saliba to injury.

Ben White has been superb this season. Meanwhile, Jakub Kiwior and Rob Holding have had bright moments. But Arsenal really felt the loss of Saliba.

Kim has proved to be an ‘incredible‘ signing for Napoli. And he is available for so much less than he should be.

Plenty of Arsenal fans would be delighted if Edu did make a move before he heads elsewhere.