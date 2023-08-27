Arsenal look set to miss out on Leicester City defender Timothy Castagne as he edges closer to a move to Premier League rivals Fulham.

That’s according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri who shared more details about the Belgian’s future.

Arsenal will have been considering a move for a defender in the final days of the transfer window after the past two weeks.

They lost new signing Jurrien Timber to a long-term knee injury less than an hour into his Premier League debut.

Fellow full-back Kieran Tierney is also on his way out of the club as he edges closer to a loan move to Real Sociedad.

This meant that Arsenal were linked with several defenders, with journalist Ben Jacobs suggesting that Timothy Castagne and Kyle Walker-Peters could be targeted.

However, Arsenal appear to have left it too late to make a move for the £21.5m defender with Fulham set to secure his signature.

After the two teams played out a stalemate at the Emirates yesterday, it looks as if Marco Silva’s side have triumphed on this occasion.

Fulham set to sign Arsenal target Castagne

Tavolieri took to social media this morning and said: “Timothy #Castagne now set to join #FulhamFC. #LCFC.”

“More information to follow. #mercato.”

Arsenal were more heavily linked with Castagne earlier in the window after Leicester City’s relegation.

The arrival of Timber meant there was less need to bring in another versatile full-back this summer.

Losing him to such a serious injury so early on in his Arsenal career is incredibly unlucky.

Yesterday, Mikel Arteta started with midfielder Thomas Partey and centre-back Jakub Kiwior in both full-back roles.

It’s hardly ideal although both players are more than capable of those positions.

Fulham right-back Kenny Tete has been brilliant for the club but Castagne might have been encouraged by his performance against Arsenal that he has a chance of starting for the club.

The Dutch defender brought down Fabio Vieira in the box for a penalty that Bukayo Saka converted.

Silva will hope the competition between the two players only provides further encouragement for the upcoming campaign.