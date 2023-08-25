Report shares whether Real Sociedad will have option to buy Kieran Tierney after loan move

A report has now shared whether Real Sociedad will have an option to buy Kieran Tierney as he nears an exit from Arsenal on loan.

The Daily Express has shared more details about the 26-year-old’s imminent move to La Liga.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has given Kieran Tierney’s move to Real Sociedad the ‘Here we go’ treatment this morning.

The Scottish international’s future has been a hot topic at Arsenal throughout the summer.

After signing Oleksandr Zinchenko last summer, Tierney’s place in the side was immediately under threat.

The Ukrainian’s ability to play as an inverted full-back saw him become Mikel Arteta’s first choice on the left.

This season, Arteta has already used new signings Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu at left-back ahead of Tierney.

The Scottish international is now set to move to Real Sociedad where he’ll be hoping to play a lot more minutes.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The report from the Daily Express has shared whether Arsenal have given the Spanish club the option to buy Tierney next summer.

It would be a real coup for Imanol Alguacil’s team to bring in the Scottish international on a permanent basis.

Report shares if Sociedad have option to buy Tierney

The 26-year-old will be playing at the Reale Arena for the next 12 months as he swaps North London for the Basque Country.

The Express have suggested Tierney could have a medical as soon as this weekend.

Arteta doesn’t appear to want to use the 26-year-old as cover this weekend despite Tomiyasu and Timber being unavailable.

They go on to say that Sociedad are not expected to have an option to buy Tierney but Arsenal will receive a small loan fee.

It’s hard to see Tierney having a long-term future at Arsenal after this move.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

If he’s not required by Arteta when there are two absences in his position then it’s hard to see a way back for him.

A loan move this summer suggests there were no permanent offers on the table that enticed them to sell.

Arsenal will be hoping he does well at Sociedad to protect his value ahead of a future sale.

The Gunners will be hoping Tierney doesn’t come back to haunt them in the Champions League later this season.