Arsenal have been linked to defender Timothy Castagne and Fabrizio Romano has stated the price tag Leicester have placed on him this summer.

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their squad this summer and add more depth so that they can compete with Manchester City.

Reports have linked the club to the Leicester City defender, but no bid has been made. Now, if Arsenal want to make a move, it looks like they know what sort of offer they will have to make.

The Gunners had a great season but it will mean nothing if they do not continue to progress. To do this, they need to bolster their squad.

(Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

The latest on Arsenal target Castagne

Arsenal do already have a good right-back in Ben White, but with multiple competitions next campaign, including the Champions League, they need squad depth.

Romano reported what price the Gunners will have to pay. He tweeted: “Leicester City want €15m fee to sell Timothy Castagne this summer.

“No bid from Arsenal at this stage despite reports, Juventus have opened talks to sign Castagne. Juventus were also linked with Lucas Vazquez but Real Madrid count on him.”

This is big news and a fee of around £13million would no doubt be one that Arsenal would find easy to pay this summer.

The 31-cap Belgium international, who has won the FA Cup with Leicester back in 2021, would be a very useful asset for the Gunners.

He can attack and defend and boasts ‘dynamism and intensity‘. No doubt Mikel Arteta would get the best out of him.