Striker Arsenal got rid of last year hits four goals in one game, he's now league's top scorer











Alexandre Lacazette has enjoyed a remarkable renaissance since leaving Arsenal last summer and was back amongst the goals yesterday.

Lacazette played a huge role in one of the most exciting games in Ligue 1 this season.

He scored four times to help Lyon beat Montpellier 5-4 as they look to keep their European hopes alive.

Few Arsenal fans were too concerned when the French forward departed last summer.

He scored just four times in 30 appearances as Arsenal narrowly missed out on a return to the Champions League.

In his previous four seasons at the club, he’d always reached double figures for goals.

However, it felt like the time was right for both parties to move on, and that has proven to be the case.

Arsenal have improved drastically this campaign, with Gabriel Jesus doing a fine job leading the line.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Although he’s not been prolific in front of goal, his all-round play has hugely benefitted his teammates.

Since leaving Arsenal, Alexandre Lacazette hasn’t stopped scoring goals and is now the top scorer in Ligue 1.

It’s an amazing return to form for a player who’s now closing in on his record tally of 28 goals in one season.

Lacazette back amongst the goals after Arsenal exit

Incredibly, Lacazette wasn’t the only player to score four times in their match yesterday.

Elye Wahi, who has been linked with Arsenal, scored each of Montpellier’s goals.

He did so in the space of just 15 minutes, and at 4-1, up must have thought he’d won the game for his team.

However, Lacazette was on a one-man mission to earn his side three points, with a little help from Dejan Lovren.

The Croatian defender made it 4-3 before Lacazette equalised in the 82nd minute.

Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty Images

He then had to wait until the 100th minute to score a penalty that kept Lyon’s chances of European qualification alive.

Lacazette isn’t the only striker associated with Arsenal scoring plenty of goals in France.

Folarin Balogun has also been on fire for Stade Reims, and Mikel Arteta will have to decide on his future in the summer.

It’s hard to see where he fits into the squad next season.

All he has to do is see Lacazette at the top of the scoring charts in France and wonder if taking the next step might now be the right call.

