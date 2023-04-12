Arsenal now interested in signing 'world-class' PL forward for free











Arsenal are interested in signing Wilfried Zaha with the forward potentially leaving Crystal Palace on a free transfer this summer.

That is according to Foot Mercato, who report that the likes of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also keen on the 30-year-old.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

It had previously appeared that the opportunity to secure another big move had passed Wilfried Zaha by. However, he is currently set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

Arsenal interested in Wilfried Zaha

And with that, there is a lot of interest. Previous reports have suggested that Tottenham were confident of signing Zaha. Meanwhile, it was suggested at the weekend that Newcastle are the front-runners for the Palace talisman.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

But another Premier League side has entered the frame. According to a report from Foot Mercato, Arsenal are also keen on Zaha.

Arsenal need to bolster their ranks ahead of the summer. Mikel Arteta’s men are surely going to be back in the Champions League next year. And they will want to ensure that they have enough depth to compete on several fronts.

Zaha is not necessarily a marquee signing for a side challenging for the Premier League title. But on a free transfer, it would be a no-brainer to bring him in.

He has been directly involved in 110 Premier League goals during his career. And he is a ‘world-class‘ talent on his day.

He may not come cheap, even on a free transfer. There is plenty of interest from within the Premier League. And any player is likely to struggle to reject the likes of Bayern and Dortmund.

But if Arsenal come calling in a year they have won a Premier League title, they are also going to be difficult to turn down.