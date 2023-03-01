Tottenham now growing confident of signing Wilfried Zaha











Tottenham Hotspur are growing confident that they will win the race to sign Wilfried Zaha in the summer, with London World reporting that Spurs have made contact with the Crystal Palace star’s representatives.

Zaha is out of contract at Selhurst Park at the end of the season. It has been an outstanding second spell for the forward with the Eagles, with 71 goals in over 300 appearances.

But it would appear that his future may now lie elsewhere. London World reports that Palace would like to keep Zaha. However, they do not want to offer a pay-rise on his £130,000-a-week deal. And that has opened the door for his admirers to make a move.

Tottenham growing confident of Zaha deal

According to a report from London World, Tottenham, Roma and Manchester United have all contacted his representatives.

And it seems that Antonio Conte’s side are optimistic of doing a deal. According to the report, Tottenham are increasingly confident of signing Zaha. And they are even ready to offer him a pay-rise to make the switch to North London.

Zaha is no longer at his peak. He turned 30 in November. But he continues to make a real impact in the Premier League, scoring six times for the Eagles this season.

And given that he is set to be available on a free transfer, it is no surprise that several European heavyweights are looking into a deal.

He has the potential to be ‘world-class‘. In total, he has contributed 110 goal involvements in 297 Premier League games throughout his career. That is a superb record for a winger.

It may not be a game-changing signing for Tottenham at this stage of his career. But it could prove to be such a smart deal if Spurs can indeed get a move across the line.