Arsenal now interested in 'phenomenal' youngster, he just scored his first international goal











Arsenal are now reportedly interested in RB Salzburg defender Amar Dedic.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Sport, who believe Barcelona and AC Milan are also keen on the Bosnian.

Arsenal will already have one eye on the summer transfer window when reinforcements will be needed.

So far, it appears as though central midfield will be the first position Mikel Arteta looks to improve.

Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia are three names linked with a move to The Emirates.

However, Arsenal would be silly not to consider bringing in players in other positions if they become available.

Another spot that the Gunners make look to improve on is right-back.

Ben White has played brilliantly this season, establishing himself as first-choice after being converted from centre-back.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Takehiro Tomiyasu has been a useful back-up, although he’s not out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Cedric has been allowed to leave the club on loan, and his time as a Gunner looks set to come to an end.

Arsenal are now interested in Amar Dedic, and the Bosnian has had a brilliant season in Austria.

Arsenal interested in Amar Dedic

The report from Sport states that, ‘The Blaugrana club [Barcelona] is not the only team as Arsenal and Milan are also interested in a footballer with good individual technique, good physique and great offensive projection. Dedic can play on both sides.’

‘He has a market price of 10 million euros [£8.8m] and has established itself in the Austrian league.’

Dedic was recently promoted to the senior Bosnia & Herzegovina squad, and scored his first senior goal this week.

Described as ‘phenomenal’ by the Bosnian media for his performance, Dedic is now attracting interest from some big clubs.

Photo by ELVIS BARUKCIC/AFP via Getty Images

Arsenal are looking for a young right-back to add to the squad, and have been keen on Ivan Fresneda for some time.

Dedic is an excellent tackler, and enjoys getting into forward areas.

He’s also a right-back that enjoys hugging the touchline, which suits Arteta’s style of play.

Arsenal are one of many clubs interested in Dedic and may have to act quickly in the transfer market to sign him.

The right-back could prove to be a fantastic addition to the squad, and is young enough to continue developing while waiting for his chance in the first team.

