Arsenal now hoping to wrap up new contract with 24-year-old quickly

Arsenal are now hoping they can quickly agree a new contract with club captain Martin Odegaard.

Journalist Charles Watts was addressing the 24-year-old’s future on his YouTube channel.

Arsenal have already done some exciting business in the transfer window this summer.

Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber all improve the overall quality of Mikel Arteta’s squad.

On top of this, Edu Gasper has been very busy working with the current stars of the Arsenal team.

In the past 12 months, the likes of Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli are among the players to have signed new deals.

Arteta has a young squad with plenty of time to continue improving and Edu is working hard to make sure they reach their potential at the Emirates.

Arsenal are now working on getting Martin Odegaard to sign a new contract very soon.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

There’s no immediate rush as the Norwegian isn’t in any danger of becoming a free agent any time soon.

But extending his stay in North London will only inspire more confidence within the squad.

Arsenal working on new contract for Odegaard

Speaking about the 24-year-old’s future, Watts said: “Well, his contract runs until 2025, so there’s two years left on that but Arsenal do have an option to extend that by another year to the summer of 2026.

“So, effectively Arsenal have three years left with Martin Odegaard on his current contract.

“But, I fully expect contract talks to start progressing with Martin Odegaard. Arsenal looking to get a new deal wrapped up with him relatively quickly.

“Him and Ben White are definitely the next two that they will be in discussions with to try and get that done and it will happen sooner rather than later.”

Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Odegaard has already been impressing Arsenal’s new signings which will come as no surprise to anyone.

Talks have been taking place for some time between Arsenal and Odegaard over a new contract.

Finding an agreement sooner rather than later will be a priority for Edu so he can move on to working on other deals.

Whether it happens during the transfer window is yet to be seen.

Edu is going to have plenty of outgoings to deal with in the next month, as well as hopefully a few more incomings too.