Declan Rice says £30m Arsenal player is a ‘wizard’ after playing with him

Declan Rice made his Arsenal debut against the MLS All-Stars yesterday, and the Englishman delivered his verdict on Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal thrashed Wayne Rooney’s side in Washington DC thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus. Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz.

Rice and Odegaard only came on in the second half, but the duo played really well in the little time they were on the pitch.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Declan Rice describes Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard using one word

Arsenal fans are really excited to see how their midfield will look on the opening day of the new season.

Mikel Arteta has numerous ways to tweak his central trio around. Along with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, the Gunners boss has the option of naming Kai Havertz, Emile Smith Rowe, Leandro Trossard, Fabio Vieria, Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny.

Any of them can come in and do a job next season, but the two constants, in our opinion, will be Rice and Odegaard.

Arsenal fans got a glimpse of the two on the pitch at the same time yesterday, and it was a great watch. Rice seems to have enjoyed playing under his new captain too.

In his Instagram Story yesterday, the Gunners’ record signing posted a picture of himself alongside Odegaard after the game.

He described the Norwegian using just one word: “Wizard!”

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

TBR View:

Arsenal signed Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid for just £30 million (BBC) back in the summer of 2021.

That has to be one of the biggest bargains in the history of the club considering how the market is these days, and the Norwegian seems to be getting better every game.

Odegaard had a spectacular campaign last time out. He scored 15 goals and provided five assists in what was a sensational individual season for the Gunners.

If he has a similar or better output next season with the likes of Rice and Havertz also chipping in, Arsenal could well go all the way.