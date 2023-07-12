‘Talks taking place’: Arsenal are definitely working on handing £30m star new contract now – journalist

Journalist Paul Brown has suggested that while no announcement is imminent, Arsenal will be starting to talk to Martin Odegaard about a new contract at the Emirates.

Brown was speaking to Give Me Sport, following what has been an unbelievably busy start to the window for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Martin Odegaard has seen Arsenal land Kai Havertz and potentially close in on a couple more additions in the near future. Meanwhile, the likes of William Saliba and Reiss Nelson have recently had their new deals at the Emirates confirmed.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Odegaard is one of the players Arsenal fans will be hoping to see step up yet again during the coming season. The £30 million Norwegian captained the side brilliantly last term, stepping up in a big way on a few occasions.

And at 24 years of age, there is no reason why he cannot continue to improve for some time to come.

Arsenal definitely in talks with Odegaard over new contract

His current deal expires in two years. But Brown believes that Arsenal will already be speaking with the midfielder about fresh terms.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

“I think both sides see Martin Odegaard staying there for a long time. He feels like a key part of that team. He’s been given a lot of extra responsibility, and he’s really thrived on it, I think,” he told Give Me Sport.

“I don’t think we’re likely to see a new contract announced any time soon, but there definitely will be talks taking place about it.”

It would appear that Arsenal fans should not expect an extension for Odegaard to be announced this summer. However, there is no question that it will hand the club a huge boost when it does happen.

For much of last season, it seemed that Odegaard was vying with countryman Erling Haaland for the Premier League player of the year title.

He is realising the potential many thought he had when he was a teenager. And he should only improve further – particularly as the Arsenal team continues to evolve.

It will certainly be a big statement from the Gunners when they confirm that Odegaard has committed to stay for what should be the peak years of his career.