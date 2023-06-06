Arsenal New Kit 23/24: Best deals and cheapest places to buy











Arsenal have just released the new Adidas home kit for the 2023/24 season. So, where are the places for fans to buy it and are there any money-saving deals?

The Gunners unveiled Adidas’ 23/24 kit with Bukayo Saka modelling the strip within a crowd of Gunners fans on May 26th 2023.

The kit features classic Arsenal colours, but with glorious gold stripes on the arms which make the kit really pop.

But what are the places where fans can buy the new Arsenal 23/24 kit and are there any money-saving deals?

Where to buy the new Arsenal 23/24 home kit

Fans can buy the new United 23/24 home kit from a variety of retailers from launch. But the price of their strip and the deals on offer can vary between each retailer.

Arsenal’s official club store

When buying through the official Arsenal club store, adults can get a standard version of the new shirt for £80 or an authentic shirt for £110. Women’s shirts are also available for £80.

Adidas

The manufacturer is also selling shirts directly from their website.

Adults can get a standard version of the new shirt for £80 or an authentic shirt for £110. Women’s shirts are also available for £80.

Adidas also have a children’s jersey priced at £55. They also have shorts, long sleeve versions and baby accessories.

Adidas offers its customers an array of money-saving deals when buying items through its website. Shoppers aged 18+ can apply for Klarna financing, which lets them pay with three even instalments subject to status. Adidas also offers free delivery for all orders over £25.

Students and key workers can also apply for Adidas single-use discount codes for applicable customers. Only one code is valid at a time, while shoppers cannot apply their discount code with any pre-order placed online.

JD Sports

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

JD are also providing all forms of Gunners kits for exactly the same price as their competitors, however, they do have some good money-saving deals.

JD Sports offers fans wanting to buy the new Arsenal home kit a number of money-saving deals. The self-professed king of trainers runs a 20% student discount and it also gives 10% off all customers’ first orders if shoppers sign up for JD Sports’ newsletter.

Additionally, it has free delivery on orders over £70. JD Sports also lets its customers return their items to its stores for free within 14 days of the purchase. Shoppers can also buy now and pay later.

Kitbag

Kitbag is selling the new Arsenal home kit at its standard RRP. Fans can also get a pro version of the Gunners’ new home shirt for £110. But the online English sports retailer offers free shipping on all items, regardless of the total value of a customer’s order.

Sports Direct

Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images

Sports Direct has a marginal money-saving deal when buying the new Adidas Arsenal home kit compared to other outlets. It sells the standard version of the new shirt for £79.99.

Sports Direct offers customers the chance to add any official player’s name and number or their own with the customisation price removed. But it only applies to adult or kids’ shirts.

