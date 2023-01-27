Arsenal Transfer News: After Caicedo, another attacking player could still sign











Arsenal have been as busy as ever in this January transfer window and it doesn’t look like their pursuit of new players is slowing down either.

The Gunners have reportedly lodged a bid for Moises Caicedo this morning. They have also added Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior this month, while they hold a big interest in signing Declan Rice this summer.

However, it doesn’t seem like the Gunners are quite done either. According to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter for the The Independent, there is still a chance another forward arrives this month.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

“There is a slim possibility that Arsenal bring in one more attacker this window in order to bolster their title challenge, but the club also have to be mindful of the summer, which this season has so aided. Put bluntly, the hierarchy will have their pick of a higher class of player,” Delaney wrote.

“There is said to be genuine “excitement” about the sort of stars now looking to get in touch with figures like sporting director Edu, in a way that would have been inconceivable even a year ago.”

Arsenal missed out on Mykhaylo Mudryk to Chelsea this month. The signing of Trossard has plugged the gap, but they still only have Eddie Nketiah fit as a number nine.

TBR’s View: Arsenal could do with another striker

Gabriel Jesus’ injury has definitely been a longer one than most thought. Luckily, Nketiah has stepped up to the plate but if he was to go down too, then Arsenal are in trouble.

The Gunners face a big few days really. They’ve got a real chance to add some fresh faces before the window shuts. Further, they have a chance to send a message to City tonight in the FA Cup.

If they do indeed sign another forward, then Arsenal fans will truly start to believe.